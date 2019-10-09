Employees of credit unions to merge together

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The membership of Lauhoff Employees Credit Union voted to merge with Landmark Credit Union effective November 1, 2019.

This merger will provide new opportunities and services to the members of Lauhoff Employees Credit Union. The merger met with a 100% approval of those members voting at the meeting held on September 24.

“We look forward to serving the members of Lauhoff Employees Credit Union,” says Jerry Harper Jr, President/CEO of Landmark.

“The merger will allow us to enhance our product and service offerings and leverage our resources to provide more convenience and greater support to the combined membership. We also will have more resources to make a positive impact in our communities – a top priority for our members and employees. I invite our members and residents to stop by any of our local branches and speak with the teams to ask any questions they may have.”

The combined credit union will hold over $95 million in assets and serve 11,200 members with a total of three branches located throughout Vermilion County and thousands of no-cost ATMs.

Jerry Harper will continue to serve as President/CEO of the combined entities under the name of Landmark Credit Union, and Denise Ward, Lauhoff Employees Credit Union, CEO; will be retiring in November 2019.

Denise Ward, CEO of Lauhoff Employees Credit Union, says, “We are thankful for each one of our members over the past 71 years.”

“As the doors close for the final time, at our current location, on October 30, 2019, we are excited about the doors that will open at the three Landmark locations.”