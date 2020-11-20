Employees give tips to help family

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A teenager was shot and killed last week. Employees at Niro’s Gyros are donating their tips to help the family. The grandfather of the victim works at the restaurant. When employees found out what happened, they wanted to do something. Police say 16-year-old Gerryontae Brown was inside a house when someone shot and hit him. He was taken to the hospital and died. Employees at Niro’s Gyros are giving their tips to help the family with funeral expenses. They’re hoping customers will give money to help.

A suspect in Brown’s shooting was arrested last week in Michigan on an unrelated charge.