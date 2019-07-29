Employee let go from IDOC

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man charged after his wife fell off a parking garage is no longer employed by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

IDOC confirmed with WCIA Bradley Jenkins was employed with them from June of 2010 to July 26th of this year. Jenkins was charged with domestic assault after his wife, Allissa Martin fell off a parking garge and died. Police say it happened after the couple was at a Cardinals game in St. Louis earlier this summer.

They say Martin died after falling off a parking garage early Sunday morning and a recording from her phone showed the couple was fighting right before she fell. Jenkins will be back in court in August.