Employee celebrates last day of work

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — An IGA employee is celebrating her last day. She fills many different shoes at the store, but her favorite thing to do is flower arrangements. She chose today to be her final shift because she wanted to be able to help out for Valentine’s Day. Today marks her 21st year there.

It’s almost every flower shop’s busiest day of the year, Doris Gockn wouldn’t have it any other way. Gockn says her favorite thing about working there is getting to know everyone.

Arranging flowers isn’t Gockn’s only duty at IGA. She also works as a cashier and in merchandising, but what she’ll miss the most is working with flowers. Even though she’s looking forward to the time off, she says it will be bittersweet.

“It’s gonna be kindof sad too because some of these people I see almost every day, so it’s… all my customers and stuff, and you get to know ’em as friends,” said Doris Gockn.

Today’s rush wasn’t just for Valentine’s Day deliveries alone. The Mahomet IGA is also doing the flowers for the Mahomet High School’s dance Saturday night. As far as advice to other people on their way to retirement, Gockn says to “hang in there”. Her plans for retirement will start with relaxing.