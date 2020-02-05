Employee admits to stealing over $10,000 from JCPenney

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The JCPenney at Market Place Mall is out thousands of dollars after an employee stole money from the business for months.

Store officials told Champaign police over $14,000 was missing from the business. JCPenney video surveillance showed 36-year-old Lana Harris tampering with receipts and taking out cash, making it look as if she were “returning” items.

The Champaign County Attorney’s Office said Harris admitted to stealing just over $10,000 when questioned by police. They also said she had began taking money in July 2019 and continued to steal little by little through January of this year.

Harris was charged on Tuesday with a Class 2 Felony. If convicted, she could face penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.

Harris is currently not in custody. She will be back in court on March 10.