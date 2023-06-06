CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana is kicking off the 2023-24 season with the 10th year of Ellnora: The Guitar Festival in September, featuring Grammy-winning artist Emmylou Harris.

U of I officials announced that the Ellnora event brings a wide range of musical styles to Krannert Center, this year including jazz, Latin, rock, country, and surf music. Officials said the Sept. 8 opening night party includes a ticketed performance by Grammy-winning Mexican acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, playing a mix of rock and Latin music.

The duo performed at Ellnora in 2015.

Free performances in the Krannert Center lobby and amphitheater include pedal and lap steel guitar player Roosevelt Collier, playing a mix of blues, gospel, and rock, officials reported. This is along with the gypsy jazz of the Stephane Wremble Band, and The Surfrajettes, a four-piece instrumental group playing psychedelic rock and surf music.

Country music star and multiple Grammy Award winner Emmylou Harris is scheduled to headline the festival’s second day of music. She is a recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Additionally, other acts scheduled for Ellnora Festival include the Grammy-winning jazz bassist Ron Carter with his trio, featuring pianist Donald Vega and guitarist Russell Malone, singer-songwriter Ani DeFranco, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Andy Summers, the former guitarist for The Police, and classical guitarist Sharon Isbin, a multiple Grammy Award winner who performed at Ellnora in 2015.

Tickets for the fall events at Krannert Center will go on sale on Aug. 9 online. Before buying tickets, officials encourage guests to visit Krannert Center’s online ticket office to ensure that they have or can create an active account.

More performances scheduled to appear at Krannert Center this coming season can be found online.