Emergency wellness kits for seniors

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — CRIS Healthy Aging Center is giving away free wellness kits to seniors 60 and older, their caregivers and grandparents 55 and older raising grandchildren.

The distribution will last through Friday, March 20 in Champaign County. The organization plans to hold another distribution in Vermilion County next week.

The free kits include soap, soup packets, crackers, disinfectant wipes, tea bags, tissues, menthol rub, sugar-free cough drops and more. They are only available while supplies last, and some of the kits have different kinds of supplies based on what organizers were able to find due to shortages.

“It’s a big deal because our older adults are afraid,” CRIS CEO Amy Brown says. “And I’m not speaking for all older adults, but the ones we spoke with, some of my relatives, my neighbors, just about anyone you talk to really are concerned and worried because they got the message. The public health department has done a great job teaching everyone that they are vulnerable, so they’re trying to keep their circles small.”

Brown says they are encouraging caregivers to pick up the kits instead of seniors when possible to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“In fact, if a caregiver comes to pick up the package for an older adult, 60 or over, two are going out so the caregiver also has one as well,” she says. “And that’s very important because we know that if caregivers aren’t okay and have the things they need, they can’t continue to care for the older adults.”

CRIS Healthy Aging Center says people need to call ahead. The number is 217-355-1543.

The pickup site will be open from 8am to 4pm outside 1606 Willow View Road, Suite 1E in Urbana. Organizers will run out to cars so people do not need to come inside the building.