Emergency snow route plans in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many towns in central Illinois are putting their emergency snow routes ahead of this week’s impending winter weather.

City of Hoopeston officials said they will activate the Emergency Snow Route Plans at 6 p.m. Tuesday. This will remain active in place over the next two or three days. According to city officials, all vehicles have to be off the snow routes or they will be towed from the streets. Those snow routes include the following:

Second Avenue from Main Street to Illinois State Route 9

Penn Street from Illinois State Route 1 to Euclid Avenue

Main Street from Illinois State Route 1 to Eighth and Euclid

Fifth Street from Illinois State Route 9 to Honeywell Street

Maple Street from Fifth Street to Third Street

Third Street from Maple Street to Lincoln Street

Lincoln Street from Third Street to Fifth Street

Honeywell Street from Fifth Street to Sixth Street

Sixth Street from Honeywell Street to Seminary Street

Seminary Street from Sixth Street to Fifth Street

Market Street from North Hoopeston to Illinois State Route 9

Eighth Street from Penn Street to Main Street

The City of Danville is asking people to remove cars from the snow lanes that are posted. Those postings are along streets such as North Gilbert, Jackson, Hazel and others. “The plow crews will be working hard and we want to make it as safe as possible for them as well as prevent any damage.”

Farmer City officials said “most of the main thoroughfares intown and downtown Main St” are designated as a snow route. Parking along those roads is prohibited. Officials said violators will be towed.

Charleston officials the following routes will be enacted:

Grant Avenue from University Drive to 4th Street

Harrison Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street

Jackson Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street

Monroe Avenue from Division Street to 18th Street

6th Street from Railroad Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

7th Street from Railroad Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

10th Street from Monroe Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

11th Street from Monroe Avenue to Lincoln Avenue

Springfield city officials said a snow emergency will be in effect on designated snow routes starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday and ending at 9 p.m. on Friday. The public will be required to remove their parked vehicles from the marked snow emergency routes by 9 p.m. on Tuesday. To access the Snow Emergency Route Map, click here.

This story will be updated as more routes are announced.