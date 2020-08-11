Emergency rule allowing enforcement of mask mandate in businesses passes JCAR

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An emergency rule issued Friday by Gov. JB Pritzker’s office that enhances the ability of local health departments to enforce mandatory mask-wearing and social distances within businesses has stood the test of the Joint Committee of Administrative Rule.

JCAR members met in secret earlier today to debate the rule.

“The vast majority of our communities and business owners are doing what’s right. Working alongside these partners, these rules will provide multiple opportunities for compliance before any penalty is issued and will help ensure that the minority of people who refuse to act responsibly won’t take our state backward,” Pritzker said in a statement. “These rules will ensure that there is a commonsense way to enforce public health guidelines with an emphasis on education first so that Illinois can continue to make substantial progress in our fight against COVID-19.”

All six Republicans on the panel voted to suspend the suspend the rule, but ultimately it was not blocked.

Now, businesses who refuse to enforce a mask mandate that’s been in effect since May 1 could risk being fined up to $2500.

The new rule was announced last Friday during a COVID-19 press briefing. It outlines a procedure that local health departments are to follow for enforcement.

First, businesses will be given written warning and encouraged to voluntarily comply with the guidance, according to a release from Pritzker’s office Friday. If those businesses don’t comply voluntarily, an order will be issued to “have some or all of their patrons leave the premises as needed to comply with public health guidance and reduce their risks.” Should neither of those measures work, the business faces a class A misdemeanor and fines ranging from $75-$2,500.

The administration emphasized that the penalties won’t exceed the misdemeanor and fines would be constrained to the maximum of $2,500.

The rules do not apply to — and cannot be enforced against — individuals.