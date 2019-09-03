Emergency responders attend training summit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 800 Illinois emergency responders will be attending the annual Illinois Emergency Management Agency Training Summit.
Officials say this event provides training and education opportunities for responders from all over the state. The summit kicks of Tuesday with the deputy chief of the Aurora Police Department. He’s talking about the lessons learned from the mass shooting in February at the Henry Pratt Company. In that shooting, a gunman killed five employees and hurt five officers.