Emergency responders attend training summit

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Decatur Police Department said it made 16 impaired driving arrests and issued 27 seat belt citations during the Labor Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.

Law enforcement throughout the state of Illinois began the campaign in mid-August, concluding after Labor Day. The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" program is run by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.