Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Emergency responders attend training summit

News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 800 Illinois emergency responders will be attending the annual Illinois Emergency Management Agency Training Summit.

Officials say this event provides training and education opportunities for responders from all over the state. The summit kicks of Tuesday with the deputy chief of the Aurora Police Department. He’s talking about the lessons learned from the mass shooting in February at the Henry Pratt Company. In that shooting, a gunman killed five employees and hurt five officers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.