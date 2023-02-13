Update at 6:35 p.m.
Clinton Police officials said they are allowing people to return to a previously evacuated part of town located between the following streets:
- West Main Street to the north
- West South Street to the south
- South Poplar Street to the west
- South Center Street to the east
However, homeowners are advised to wait outside their homes until they have been verified as being safe by Ameren personnel.
Original Article
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders in Clinton are currently responding to a gas leak in town.
Officials with the Clinton Police Department said on Facebook the leak is located in the southwest quadrant of the center of town. As a result, homes are being evacuated between the following streets:
- West White Street to the north
- West Main Street to the south
- South Center Street to the east
- South Walnut Street to the west
People are advised to avoid the area. Clinton Police is assisting the Clinton Fire Department with the emergency.
This is a developing story.