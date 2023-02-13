Update at 6:35 p.m.

Clinton Police officials said they are allowing people to return to a previously evacuated part of town located between the following streets:

West Main Street to the north

West South Street to the south

South Poplar Street to the west

South Center Street to the east

However, homeowners are advised to wait outside their homes until they have been verified as being safe by Ameren personnel.

Original Article

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders in Clinton are currently responding to a gas leak in town.

Officials with the Clinton Police Department said on Facebook the leak is located in the southwest quadrant of the center of town. As a result, homes are being evacuated between the following streets:

West White Street to the north

West Main Street to the south

South Center Street to the east

South Walnut Street to the west

People are advised to avoid the area. Clinton Police is assisting the Clinton Fire Department with the emergency.

This is a developing story.