Emergency overnight shelter for women and children reopens

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)—The Careage House closed in March, but it is back open. The Careage House is a 16 bed emergency overnight shelter for women and children. It is operated by God’s Shelter of Love. During the first few months of quarantine, The Careage House wasn’t open because it had about $20,000 worth of plumbing issues. Nonprofits and the community helped house people in hotels while it was closed. In September, the shelter reopened after the plumbing was fixed. The Executive Director of God’s Shelter of Love says it’s open in time to help families during the winter.

“Women and children are the vulnerable ones in society, and nobody wants to think of their child or their mother being alone on the streets at any point, let alone in the middle of winter or during a pandemic,” said Dan Watkins, Executive Director God’s Shelter of Love.

Donations from the Community Foundation of Macon County and people in the city helped the shelter reopen. The Executive Director of God’s Shelter of Love says The Careage House is the only emergency shelter for women and children in Decatur. You can go to their website for more information on how you can help their operations.