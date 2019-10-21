Emergency meeting to discuss potential budget cuts

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Board members are weighing significant cuts to the county’s local government.

County department heads presented their budgets to the board this morning at an emergency meeting.

Each department was asked to cut their budget by at least 9 percent.

If approved it could mean:

Reduction in staff for the circuit clerk’s office

A $400 salary cut for the county’a animal control administrator

Potential layoffs at the Sheriff’s Office

Furlough days could also be in play for some staff members

The board will vote Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on a finalized budget.