Emergency management agencies ask people to be cautious on high wind days

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — High winds and dry conditions have emergency management agencies warning people to use caution.

There have been several field and brush fires around central Illinois. There were several in Champaign County and the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency (CMEMA) said they had six between Christian and Montgomery counties.

When farmers hit the field, the CMEMA said they should have an emergency plan ready. They should have a fire extinguisher and have an emergency number ready to call. The Vermilion County EMA advised farmers to blow off their equipment and “remove any built up chaff from machines.”

Another message emergency management agencies echoed was not burning things outside. The Macon County EMA urged people with yard waste to burn to put it off until another day. The high winds could cause embers to fly and cause fire to spread quickly. They also urged people to not dispose of cigarette butts for the same reason.

The Macon County EMA did say when you are planning to do outside burning, you should always consult your local fire department to see if conditions are permissible.

Macon County EMA officials are also asking drivers to be careful of the road, especially those with larger vehicles. They said they see many semi’s have issues on days with high winds.

The Champaign County EMA is urging those on the road to be on the lookout for first responders. They said if you see emergency lights flashing, give them the right of way as they are doing their best to keep everyone safe.

The general message from these emergency management agencies is to use caution and do not burn anything or dispose of anything with an ember outside on windy days.