Emergency declared over propane shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois is now one of seven states under a disaster declaration due to a shortage of propane, used for heating homes and businesses and drying wet grain.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued the declaration Thursday at the request of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Demand for propane is high and supplies are low due to delivery issues caused by early winter weather and high moisture grain, according to a press release.

“Farmers are struggling to dry high moisture grain caused by wet weather and delayed harvest,” said John Sullivan, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “Propane is an essential fuel for corn dryers in Illinois and across the Midwest. 2019 has already been a stressful growing and harvest season for farmers. Governor Pritzker, as well as the Illinois Propane Gas Association have made sure we have the resources to help farmers with this declaration.”