Update at 5:30 p.m.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University officials have sent another Illini Alert to announce the emergency has ended. It is safe to resume normal activities around the Engineering Sciences Building.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency responders are actively responding to the University of Illinois campus for a hazardous materials leak.

The leak happened at the university’s Engineering Sciences Building, located at 1101 West Springfield Avenue in Urbana. The university sent an Illini Alert at 3:34 p.m. to warn of the emergency and tell people to avoid the area.

Clint Weidert, a Battalion Chief with the Urbana Fire Department, said the chemicals were isolated in a lab inside the building.

“We’ve got them contained to the room of concern on this one,” Weidert said. “Passerbys [sic] not a problem. The U of I has a pretty good system for containing things like that and they’ll be doing further actions on this incident.”

The Urbana Fire Department had left the scene by 5 p.m. It’s now up to the university to clean the remaining hazardous materials and open the building again.