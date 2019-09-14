Emergency crews called to deadly crash

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash on Friday night.
It happened near Washington Street and Buchanan Street in Monticello.
Police say he was heading west on Washington Street when he came up on a curve. They say he lost control, slid across the eastbound lane and hit a tree. The man was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcycle slid into a house. The motorcycle caught fire, but was extinguished by the time the fire department got to the scene.
Authorities are not releasing the name of the motorcyclist at this time.