Emergency crews called to deadly crash

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash on Friday night.

It happened near Washington Street and Buchanan Street in Monticello.

Police say he was heading west on Washington Street when he came up on a curve. They say he lost control, slid across the eastbound lane and hit a tree. The man was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle slid into a house. The motorcycle caught fire, but was extinguished by the time the fire department got to the scene.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the motorcyclist at this time.

