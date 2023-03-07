SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield City Water, Light, and Power (CWLP) announced that emergency repairs led to northbound Ninth Street being temporarily closed at this time.

Northbound Ninth Street is currently closed and detoured between Madison and Carpenter Streets. This is to accommodate emergency repairs to a 16-inch broken water transmission main.

CWLP said lanes will remain closed after repairs for road surface work to be completed.

All drivers are advised to take alternative routes, slow down, and be aware of the construction, repair crews, and equipment in and near roadways.