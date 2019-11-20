‘Emergency action’ following investigation of school seclusion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education says it will take “emergency action” to end the use of isolated seclusion in state schools, according to a press release Wednesday.

ISBE’s announcement follows an investigation by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica Illinois into the unlawful use of isolation rooms and seclusion for students — most of whom were students with disabilities.

The practice is legal in Illinois, but under certain parameters. The investigation revealed that schools across the state abused the practice, sometimes ignoring students who threw their bodies at the door, tore at padded walls, or otherwise tried to be let out of the rooms.

“The data and stories from students and parents are appalling, inexcusable, and deeply saddening,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala in the press release. “The practices of time out and physical restraint have been misused and overused to a shocking extent; this must stop today. ISBE condemns the unlawful use of isolated seclusion, and we will take immediate steps to ensure the traumatic treatment described in the investigation never happens to another Illinois student.”

The state says it will file emergency rules “today” to ban isolated seclusion, require school districts to submit data to ISBE “within 48 hours of any instance of physical restraint or time-out,” and “add a physical inspection of time-out spaces to the monitoring conducted by Regional Offices of Education,” among other measures.

Multiple central Illinois school districts had reported data on the use of seclusion, including Urbana and Springfield. Others, like Champaign, Danville and Decatur, had no reported data to the U.S. Department of Education.

In a statement, Springfield Public Schools officials said their data “indicates that isolated time outs have only been used with a fraction of a percentage of our student population and are for short periods of time while staff members are awaiting family or mental health professionals to support the student in crisis.”

From 2017-18, 20 isolated timeouts were documented in the Springfield district, with the median timeout lasting around 28 minutes.

“Isolated time outs with supervision are only used under rare circumstances with a documented safety concern in which students may be a danger to themselves or others, and after exhausting all other interventions and de-escalation techniques,” the statement read.

In Urbana, from 2017-18, 99 isolated timeouts were documented, lasting a median of 15 minutes per timeout.

The Urbana school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the highest-numbering schools was Eastern Illinois Area Special Education in Charleston, which documented 1,083 isolated timeouts from 2017-18.