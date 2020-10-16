EMA reports 2 Landmark of Taylorville employees test positive for COVID-19

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chris-Mont Emergency Management agency said two Landmark of Taylorville employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the EMA said 14 employees are in quarantine. “Contact tracing has been completed by the Christian County Health Department.” Deep cleaning because of the positive cases has also been done.

Officials said if you were recently at the Landmark of Taylorville, your time and distance, especially if wearing a mask and properly washing your hands, would not meet exposure guidelines.