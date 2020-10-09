EMA officials: Chillifest volunteer tests positive for COVID-19

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Emergency Management Agency officials said a volunteer at the recent Chillifest in Taylorville tested positive for COVID-19.

“Due to the quick response and cooperation by the Taylorville Chamber of Commerce, it has been determined that there are 3 additional people that will be quarantined as a result of this exposure,” said Chris-Mont EMA officials in a Facebook post. They also stated those affected individuals have already been notified.

Officials said if you were at Chillifest and have not been contacted by the health department, your exposure time, especially if you were wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, did not meet exposure guidelines.

Individuals are encouraged to continue to monitor their health. If you start to feel sick, contact your doctor.