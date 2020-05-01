Elliot Counseling Group helps graduates and healthcare workers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Elliot Counseling Group is putting together two groups that are aimed at giving graduating seniors and healthcare workers support and resources to help them through a tough time.

Erica Aina, a Licensed Social Worker and therapist at ECG, said they have been doing general COVID-19 counseling groups. However, Aina said after an uptick in young adults saying they feel like something has been taken from them with the cancellation of proms and graduations, they felt the need to do something more.

They are hosting a free Zoom support group on May 4 for both high school and college students that are graduating in 2020. Aina said they are looking for 10-20 participants so they can split the group into two, one for high school graduates and another for college graduates.

Aina said they want the graduates to know it is okay to feel upset or angry that this is happening. They want the group to bring validation to them. Aina said they do not have to go right into problem-solving mode with this group. They can process their feelings and then learn how to cope and celebrate their accomplishments. She said this could include a self-care day or getting dressed up and having a Zoom call with their families to celebrate this milestone.

For more information about the support group for graduates, click here.

Elliot Counseling Group is also helping healthcare workers process their feelings over the pandemic. They are hosting a Healing the Healers event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. over Zoom. This event is open to those who work in the health field, at schools, or for a not-for-profit organization.

Aina said there are many caregivers who do not seek mental/emotional help because they are busy caring for others during the pandemic. She said they are focused on being in survival mode, but need to make time to take care of themselves. Aina said they want to emphasize the saying of “you can’t pour from an empty cup” and give these healers ways to help themselves so they can continue to help others.

For more information about the Healing the Healers event, click here.