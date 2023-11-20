ELKHART, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Elkhart will be hosting some fun holiday festivities on Dec. 1 alongside their 2nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The event will take place from 5:00 pm. to 6:30 p.m. in Veterans’ Park on Main Street/Governor Oglesby Street. There will be caroling, hot chocolate and cookies. A special guest will be coming to town at 6:00 p.m. to light the Village Christmas trees and make the season merry and bright: Santa Claus.

The Christmas in the Park event is brought to the community by the Village of Elkhart, Elkhart Community Works and the Elkhart Needs and Goals Committee.