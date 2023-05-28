SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people may think Memorial Day is all about getting the day off, having fun, and cooking out. While we all enjoy those things, the meaning of the day is much deeper than that.

Members of the Elks Lodge in Savoy are celebrating the day by coming together. They’re honoring and remembering those who served before them.

“As American citizens, I can honestly say that there is probably no family that doesn’t have a veteran in it. Someone who has fought for our country,” said Tymothé E Willis, Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler. “So, this day honors those recent veterans and those of our ancestral past who have made this day possible.”

The Elks Lodge in Savoy says their members will be spending Memorial Day with their families. But they are preparing for their flag day celebration.