Elementary students show off their hometown

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Fourth graders at Meade Park Elementary school created a video showing off all the good things in the city.

The kids know about the shootings and violence in their city. In spite of that, they are proud to live in Danville and they want to show people there is a lot to be proud of.

“Our city may not be perfect, but, as any city, when we focus only on the negative, we fail to see all the positive. So we decided to take you on a tour of all the many positive things our city has to off,” the students said in their video. It shows the humble mission of a group of fourth graders to make people see why they are proud of where they live. “I want them to know how good parts of Danville can be,” said Joslynn Davis.

The kids traveled to some of their favorite places like the public library and the war museum. They smiled as they posed in front of each one, but don’t let that fool you.

These kids are showing the good because they know about the bad. “I think kids have adapted to those things through the years, “said Chris Rice. “That’s not always a good thing, but at the same time, they are kid of aware of what is going on in the community.” They are not letting that get them down. “Danville isn’t a bad place. It’s just the people I guess,” said Kaleb Hile.

It’s about highlighting the good “I like highlighting the Danville Public Library because they’re really nice people and they really cooperate with you on things,” said Aubrina Coleman. It’s about erasing the stigma. “Different events happen, people form an impression of ‘Well, that’s what it’s like in Danville,” but that’s not always the case as with a lot of communities,” said Rice.

As these kids will easily tell you, it is about making sure this positive message reaches as many people as possible.