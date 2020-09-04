Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Superintendent Dr. Lindsey Hall said an additional student at Middletown Prairie Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to families and staff, Hall said they working with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District on identifying people who had recent contact with the student. Additionally, the health department has recommended all students and staff in that particular classroom get tested for the virus. “Once negative results are confirmed, both a.m. and p.m. can return to school, in a different classroom, with the same teacher, for 14 days.

Additionally, the school is placing other students who had prolonged close contact to the student in quarantine for 14 days. Anyone who needed to do this has already been contacted, according to Hall.

Students and staff will continue to be monitored for signs of illness and evaluated to identify possible outbreaks. Also, other areas that could have been exposed will be deep cleaned and sanitized.

As the district continues to prevent further spread of the virus, students and staff who are sick with COVID-like symptoms will be sent home. The district will also continue to require face masks be worn at all times.

Students are also discouraged from sharing personal items and asked to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth and to cover their coughs and sneezes.