CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Want to recycle your electronic device(s)?

The online registration for Champaign County’s Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event will open on Monday.

After registering online, people will receive a confirmation email or text message. About 10 days before the event, they will receive a postcard “ticket” in the mail.

Officials said the drop-off will be on Saturday, May 21, at Parkland College. Anyone who wants to come to the drop-off should use the Duncan Road entrance and follow the red signs.

Event details can be found on the registration website.

Individuals who are interested in registering for the event but do not have internet access or need assistance in scheduling an appointment can call (217) 403-4780.