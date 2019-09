CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you have some electronics taking up space in the basement or garage, it’s time again to get rid of them for free.

This year’s electronics collection will be at Parkland College on Saturday, October 12, but there are some catches. You have to register online and be a Champaign County resident. A list of acceptable and unacceptable items can be found here.

Registration opens Monday, September 9 at 8:00 a.m.