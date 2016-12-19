Electoral College casting votes

NATIONAL — Voters selected Donald Trump as their president in November, but Monday, the decision will be up to the Electoral College.

All of Illinois’ 20 votes went to Secretary Hillary Clinton since they were all democratic, but it wasn’t enough to take the title away from President-elect Donald Trump.

Representative Carol Ammons (D) joined other House members, former lawmakers and other electors to cast a vote for president.

“It was an awesome experience to be able to really cast a vote for who the people of Illinois selected and I think, we the people of the nation selected, Senator Clinton,” said Ammons.

When Illinois’ voters went to the polls November 8, they were actually voting for electors. Monday, those 20 electors cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine.

“538 people in the entire country, that’s a pressure that I think belongs to the national political frame.”

The 538 members of the Electoral College are casting votes, but the process isn’t sitting well with some local lawmakers.

“One man, one vote should mean something and we should not, in the Electoral College process, take that away,” said Ammons.

While others, like Cook County board president Toni Preckwinkle said the country needs to focus on what the laws are now.

“The system is what we have and we have to win by the rules of the system.” It’s a system the President Elect tweeted as genius a few days after the election. And that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play.

In 2007, Illinois passed a state law electors must pledge to honor the popular vote when casting electoral votes.

“It’s surely not Hillary’s fault, but it’s a system that we have and we should focus on winning by the rules of the game as they are,” Preckwinkle.

While electors pledge to vote for their party’s candidate, they are not legally bound to do so. Each state has the same number of electors as it has U.S. Senators and Representatives.

They can be elected officials, state party leaders or people with a personal or political connection to one of the presidential candidates.