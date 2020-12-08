Electoral board hearing held regarding potential city council candidate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An activist in Champaign is trying to get on the ballot in the spring. The City’s electoral board met Monday morning.

They heard from potential voters about Justin Hendrix’s petition for a seat on city council. A lawyer objected to Hendrix’s petition for District 3.

Some called that objection unfair, pointed to Hendrix’s race and sexual orientation. Others objected to Mayor Deb Feinen sitting on the electoral board.

The board will decide in weeks if Hendrix will be on the ballot next year. The next hearing is slated for December 16.

