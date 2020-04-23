MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)—Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center says they have not done an elective surgery since mid-March. Staff is monitoring the situation closely to determine when they can start again. Things like knee replacement, hip replacement, shoulder repairs, and a lot of ear, nose and throat sugeries still aren’t happening. This decision was made to free up beds for patients who may have COVID-19 and to preserve personal protective equipment for medical workers. For now surgeries are only done for patients who would be harmed if they didn’t get them done.

The director of public relations and marketing says they don’t have a specific timeframe for starting them again. They are keeping in touch with patients and the community to let them know when they are able to reschedule. Memorial Health System says they are evaluating when they restart certain procedures, and St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur says right now they don’t have a timetable to restart elective surgeries.