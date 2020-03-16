Election rehearsal airs in error

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – You may have noticed WCIA airing election rehearsals during the Price is Right on Monday, March 16.

Our team was preparing ahead of the Tuesday night primary. These run-through’s are typical to test graphics, cameras, and all other systems. The test made it on air in error for about a minute.

The mock-up was for the United States President race along with the U.S. Senate race. The lower graphic scrolling on the bottom of the screen included some other local races.

The vote totals are only test numbers and were zeroed out following the rehearsal.

This was an error, and in no way reflects the results of Tuesday night’s Illinois Primary Election. Management apologizes for any confusion or inconvenience.