Election phone registration is a scam

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Just about a month before Election Day, officials are warning of a statewide scam.

If you get a call from someone trying to register you to vote, don’t give them any personal information.

Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins says they never call voters for this reason and it’s a scam. It doesn’t seem to have happened in any nearby counties, but Jenkins issued the warning just in case.

She says it’s happened in other counties around the state. She wanted to get ahead of the scam before it happens here.

There are several ways to register to vote: in person, by mail or online, just not by phone. Additionally, Jenkins says you don’t need much personal information to register.

She says, even if they need your social security number, her office only asks for the last four digits. So, if you get a call from someone asking for information to register you to vote, call your county clerk to report it.

Election Day is November 6. You can register ahead of time or that day. You’ll need to give your date of birth, address and partial social security number, an ID or some other form of identification.