URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said he wants to simplify the vote by mail process and cut down on the number of applications that go out every year.

Election officials from around the state met with Ammons and lawmakers on Wednesday. The Chair of the Elections Committee said they’re traveling across Illinois to promote a proposed bill that would allow counties to choose a permanent vote from home option. That means people who want to cast ballots at their abodes wouldn’t have to fill out an application every time.

Illinois House of Representatives Elections and Ethics Committee Chairman, Maurice West, said he’s trying to get ahead of the election cycle by promoting more access to voting.

“These hearings help us to understand what’s the best practice and what should be best practice moving forward,” he said.

West joined State Representative Carol Ammons, Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons and other election officials in Urbana to talk about voting by mail access. Representative Ammons filed a bill that would allow counties to send ballots straight to voters who have signed up for it in the past instead of requesting one via mail for every election.

“You want to start moving towards that: less mail to voters, and allow them to participate from the comfort of their homes. And counties can opt in,” Representative Ammons said.

The meeting featured election officials from Utah and Washington, a red state and a blue state, to hear about their predominately vote by mail system.

Clerk Ammons said right now, about 15 percent of the county votes from home. He wants to move the county to a place where the majority of people can do that without any extra legwork.

“All of those states still provide in-person options,” Clerk Ammons said. “They are just much fewer than they were prior to growing that vote by mail list that they have.”

Clerk Ammons said more people casting ballots from home means more money saved for the county, and less judges the county must hire.

“We are having the hardest time getting Republican judges,” he said. “And in some cases, Democratic judges, because judges are now saying, ‘You know, there’s a lot of polarization going on. I don’t know if I feel safe.'”

Clerk Ammons said right now, about 15,000 people are signed up for vote by mail ballots for the March 19th primaries.