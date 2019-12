CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Election judge sign-ups are underway.

The county clerk’s office expects a record voter turnout.

Election Judges help guarantee the rights of voters are protected on election day. This page details the qualifications necessary to become an election judge and also some of the important duties and responsibilities.

Election Judge BrochurePDF download

Election Judge ManualPDF download

To apply to be an Election Judge, complete the application at this Link.