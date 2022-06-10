CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “Elections are pivotal to society. It’s really the only way things get done”, said David Powell.

David Powell and his wife have been election officials in Champaign for more than two decades. Roles that they enjoy participating in because they believe elections are critical to democracy.

Powell stated, “The fundamental engine that drives all of that is elections and the fundamentals to elections are free and fair.”

But they aren’t the only ones working hard behind the scenes.

Now, Champaign County officials are urging anyone with an interest in elections to come forward. It’s a volunteer role that comes with a stipend of $13 dollars an hour.

Champaign County’s clerk said voting is something that keeps the country on its feet and makes our country a great place to live.

“Voting is fundamental. It is critical to our democracy so we want as many people as possible to participate, who are eligible to vote,” says Aaron Ammons.

Tasks of an election judge include loading, driving, and moving, but what else?

“We check things like, someone didn’t get their mail-in ballot or a signature needs to be verified, we do those things,” said Powell.

Powell said sometimes the roles do vary depending on what you are assigned but said it’s well worth it in the end to protect something that makes this country special and a place where your voice is heard.

And Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons has one more message for you: “Get out and vote.”