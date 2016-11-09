Election Day nod to Susan B. Anthony

CHAMPAIGN — You may have seen the Facebook live video of hundreds of voters lining up at Susan B. Anthony’s grave in Rochester.

Dozens locally are also paying tribute to her, especially since it’s possible we’ll soon have our first woman president.

It all started with a small group of friends who were inspired by similar tributes around the country. Word of what they were doing quickly spread.

There’s a Susan B. Anthony plaque downtown commemorating a spot where she spoke years ago. Now that plaque is covered with “I Voted” stickers and a huge banner is hanging just above it offering a different place to put your sticker.

One woman, who was on the original committee which installed the plaque, was on the scene. She couldn’t believe what she saw.

There was a roll of extra stickers near the plaque for those who came by but didn’t have one so they could still make their mark.

They say, regardless of what happens or who wins, it’s a reminder of what Anthony and other women in the struggle fought for. The plaque is at the corner of Neil and Main Streets.