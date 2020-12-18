Election Board to deliver verdict on ballot petition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was previously reported that Justin Michael Hendrix, a community activist, is trying to run for city council in Champaign. On Friday, the Election Board will decide if his name will show up on the ballot for District 3.

Hendrix announced his intentions to run back in November, but faced opposition when someone objected his petition to be represented.

For the past two days, the City Election Board has been examining the petition and signed affidavits to confirm Hendrix’s petition is legitimate. They will make the verdict in a hearing Friday night at 6 p.m.