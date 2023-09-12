EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A nonprofit group in Effingham will soon be opening a safe haven for those transitioning into motherhood.

“It’s a residential home for pregnant women so they can come and stay the entire time that they are pregnant,” said founder Lisa Krampe.

She said the foundation is built on teaching expecting mothers to be self-reliant. El Shaddai Homes will offer parenting classes, money management workshops and work ethic skills.

“We don’t all know how to parent right off and we all don’t know how to manage our money a lot of times or pay our bills or things like that,” Krampe said.

She started this project one year ago in September 2022.

“I would go by this building, and this building was empty and up for sale,” Krampe said. “And I really felt like a strong attraction to it, which made me feel a little crazy at times. But finally, I just started praying about it in my heart and God just started telling me about a maternity home.”

Now Krampe is excited to start accepting women into the homes starting Sept. 25. They can house up to 10 women.

“If we don’t get the word out, then the women don’t know we’re here,” Krampe said. “And we want to help as many as we can.”

You can find El Shaddai Homes in Effingham on West Temple Avenue near North Maple Street. Expecting mothers may apply for the facility at the El Shaddai Homes website.