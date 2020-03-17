1  of  2
Breaking News
Universities explore other options for commencement ceremony One person dies from coronavirus in Illinois
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Full Election Results

EIU suspends face-to-face instruction for rest of semester

News
Posted: / Updated:
P-EIU CUTS JOB LOSS_1456438134036.jpg

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University officials have decided to proceed with remote learning for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester.

“This decision, though difficult, was made in response to state and federal best-practice suppression and mitigation strategies to help contain the COVID-19 virus. The health and safety of our students and employees is our top priority,” said EIU President David Glassman and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell.

The University will remain open, regardless of canceling in-person classes.

This includes residence and dining centers for those choosing to remain on campus, the library, our student services offices (such as the Health Center, Counseling Center, Career Center, Advising Center) and our general business offices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.