CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Negotiation attempts continue for the Eastern Illinois University administration and union faculty members. It’s the second day of striking for the group. And it might not be the last.

But while they’re meeting at the table, students aren’t meeting for class.

“I do think that it’s okay for them to want fair working conditions, I just hope that it doesn’t affect my education,” said Malia Eskew, an EIU student.

Eastern Illinois Union faculty members said they’re doing all they can to avoid that. The second day of striking was mostly reserved for negotiations. Members marched to the elk lodge in Charleston and spent hours inside trying to come to an agreement.

“We walked in here optimistic in the morning, but I am disappointed,” said Billy Hung, EIU Union Lead Negotiator.

Hung said the administration left their previous meeting with the faculty’s proposal in hand. They thought some progress would have been made, but that didn’t happen.

“I can say that some of the numbers that they have offered so far. Many of our members will call it insulting,” said Hung.

He said it’s hard to even call the numbers respectful and it’s coming as a deep blow. Union members said it was their sacrifice that saved the school six years ago. They forwent raises and took temporary pay cuts.

“It’s not just the dollar amount but it’s also about what those numbers say about how they see us,” said Hung.

Now they’re asking for the administration to reflect on the effort. The stalling is stopping the students from doing what they came to do, which is to learn.

“The professors that are striking, we’re not going to their courses, and our course work has kind of been paused. So, there’s no further development in those courses right now,” said Eskew.

Prospective student Grace Walker and her mother Rachel Walker visited the campus today.

“I’m really excited to go here I hope they figure it out by then,” said Grace Walker.

The Walkers said a piece of the excitement stems from the strike. The future Panther said she hopes to become a teacher and seeing professors, who she may have, fight for what they say is fair is a good sign.

“This was great. I’m glad she chose this place to go to,” said Rachel Walker.