CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University was recognized for its commitment to affordable education on Friday.

College Consensus, which combines results from other college rankings systems and leverages real student reviews, released its annual list of the 100 “Best Value” universities in America.

Eastern Illinois came in fourth on the list, trailing only BYU, Western Carolina University and Ferris State University.

“As we enter the college decision season, this ranking further confirms Eastern Illinois University is the right choice for our future students and their families,” Josh Norman, associate vice president of enrollment management at EIU said in a news release. “One of our missions at EIU is to make the university experience affordable and accessible to all students, and this ranking reinforces our commitment to that goal.”

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale was the only other Illinois school on the list, coming in just three spots lower at number-seven in the overall ranking.