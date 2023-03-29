CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) Eastern Illinois University (EIU) Public Information Coordinator Joshua Reinhart released a statement that the university received a Ten-Day Notice of Intent to Strike from the University Professionals of Illinois, Local 4100, IFT-AFT (UPI), the union representing full-time faculty, lecturers and other UPI represented staff.

The EIU UPI bargaining team and members rallied at noon Monday with signs and chants before members delivered the Intent to Strike to the EIU administration. They rallied outside the Livingston C. Lord Administration Building, known as Old Main, located on campus before marching to EIU President Dr. David Glassman`s office to deliver the notice.

The UPI said the administration continues to cut staff pay but has been increasing their workload. Their plans to strike come after minimal progress recently at the bargaining table between them and the university administration.

Reinhart said the filing of the Ten-Day Notice does not mean that a strike will definitely happen but it does allow UPI to take the employees it represents out on strike any time after April 4 if both parties are unable to reach an agreement at the bargaining table.

The university and UPI have been in negotiations for about a year with negotiation sessions over the last three months being conducted under the direction of a federal mediator. Officials said the university has bargained in good faith in an effort to meet UPI’s demands as well as control the cost of higher education for EIU students. Although the parties have reached an agreement on several key issues including parental leave, clarifying the sabbatical language, and creating a potential new promotion pathway for certain employees, the university and UPI remain far apart on economic issues.

Officials said UPI’s last economic proposal would cost the university over $10 million during the proposed four-year term of the agreement. They said the university’s current offer substantially exceeds the financial packages contained in prior collective bargaining agreements between both parties dating back to 2010. Since then, officials said when overall UPI bargaining unit member compensation is considered, the salary pool assigned to UPI members has outperformed inflation.

For example, officials said the combined salaries of 139 tenured or tenure-track faculty who have remained at EIU increased by around 40% between the fiscal years of 2010 and 2022. Similarly, the salary pool for annually contracted faculty and ASPs increased by 47% and 52%, respectively between the same years. Additionally, during this same time period, the university has not overcome the net deficits experienced over the past decade, including those from the years of the Illinois state budget crisis.

Officials said UPI points to the university’s reported $9 million surplus from last fiscal year as evidence that the university can afford the significant additional cost of its proposal. However, a total of $2 million of that surplus was in funds specifically designated for non-academic purposes and another $1.7 million was the result of unfilled vacancies that the university hopes to fill.

Additionally, officials said part of the surplus was the result of an end-of-year state appropriation that was unable to be included in last year’s budget plan; but those funds have now been fully deployed in this fiscal year to fund non-negotiated salary adjustments, scholarships, expanded staffing, and much needed deferred maintenance.

Officials said another contributor to the surplus includes tuition growth due to an unanticipated increase in international students. They said it’s questionable long-term sustainability because the spike in international student enrollments is uncertain. They said because of this uncertainty and the forecasted demographic cliff facing all universities, the university needs to continue to be focused on financial stability.

Despite these challenges, the university said they remain hopeful that through good faith with negotiations, a strike may be avoided. They said they are committed to negotiating a fair contract that recognizes the dedication and needs of the faculty and staff while ensuring the university’s long-term financial health and the continued provision of the high-quality education our students deserve.