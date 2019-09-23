EIU ranked top independent public regional university

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is ranked the highest independent public regional university in Illinois, according to new data released by U.S. News & World Report.

The magazine’s annual 2019 college rankings also list Eastern as the third-highest independent public university in the Midwest, which encompasses a 12-state territory including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Rankings are based on schools’ academic reputations, student selectivity, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources and alumni giving.

As part of their findings, U.S. News & World Report also revealed an above-average average EIU freshman retention rate of 73 percent, as well as an above-average student satisfaction rating.

“Eastern Illinois University is proud to once again be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for our commitment to student success, quality academic programming, and for our esteemed relationship with alumni,” said EIU President Dr. David Glassman.

In addition to being named the top independent public regional university in Illinois, U.S. News & World Report also named EIU to its Best Colleges for Veterans list.

“Our repeated high rankings from USNWR are a reflection of EIU’s enduring commitments to excellence,” Dr. Glassman says.

