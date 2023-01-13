CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new initiative is letting students earn class-credit and hands-on experience.

Eastern Illinois University created it to make sure a small group can finish their degree. It’s a partnership between the Housing and Dining Department and the Hospitality and Tourism Program.

EIU official Josh Reinhart said that when some students needed additional credits but didn’t have traditional options, these programs decided to work together. Students in the class will report to the dining halls to earn hands on experience. While it might sound like work, Reinhart said the lessons, tasks and even credits will work like a traditional class.

The program will apply to select students in the hospitality and tourism internship class.