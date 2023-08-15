Update at 5:40 p.m.

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — EIU officials said Charleston and University Police have issued an all clear for the university, and the lockdown is over.

Original article

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is on lockdown after a person was shot at a pizzeria near campus.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at the Domino’s located on Lincoln Avenue, directly across from the University’s Old Main. Charleston Police said on social media that they learned an argument broke out between two men, and one of them shot the other in the arm. It appears to be an isolated incident.

In an alert sent to both students and the media, EIU officials said they were informed by police that the shooter was last seen heading north, away from campus. School officials are asking students, employees and other community members to avoid the area if possible.

Charleston Police are investigating with the assistance of Mattoon and EIU Police, along with the Coles County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Charleston Police at 217-345-0060 or Coles County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-345-8488.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.