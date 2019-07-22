EIU looking to the future

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — EIU officials talk about efforts to rebuild and recoup, after the university was hit hard during the state budget impasse. They say the impasse, combined with a decline in student enrollment, created a troublesome situation.

The university had to lay off close to 400 employees. Now, they have a more positive outlook. Enrollment is trending upward, and the university is able to replace some of those jobs they had to leave vacant.

However, the process is slow. They say it will still take several more years to fully recover from the effects of the impasse. More on this story on the WCIA-3 News at 6 pm.