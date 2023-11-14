CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An investigation into hazing allegations within the Eastern Illinois University men’s swimming program found that the team did in fact violate the university’s hazing policy, university officials said.

The university opened an investigation into the swimming team after receiving reports of hazing in September. The team was suspended pending the results of the investigation, which just recently concluded.

University officials said that head coach Jonathan Jordan made the initial report and cooperated fully with the investigation, which confirmed that he had no knowledge of the hazing.

The investigation found that first-year athletes were led to participate in team “traditions,” which included creating PowerPoint presentations on “inappropriate, harmful, distasteful, and often sexual topics.” The incoming student-athletes were also given demeaning nicknames and were encouraged to partake in excessive underage drinking, which recently led to a medical intervention for a freshman.

With the investigation complete, the men’s swimming program is being reinstated “immediately”, according to a university spokesperson, with competitions will resuming in January. The team will have constant oversight from EIU’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and team members will be required to attend anti-hazing and alcohol abuse workshops. The DIA will also determine the official roster for the remaining 2023-2024 season.

In addition, all EIU intercollegiate athletics teams will be trained in similar workshops throughout the remainder of the school year.