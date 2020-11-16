EIU in mourning after loss of Coach Orozco

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is mourning the loss of their director of football performance.

EIU officials said Coach Joe Orozco passed away over the weekend. “Coach Orozco was such a vibrant member of our athletic staff and football program,” said EIU Athletic Director Tom Michael. “It was a shock to the system to hear the news that a young person so full of life and energy had passed away. He was someone that brought such a passion for his work, our players and the EIU football program every day. His presence will truly be missed.” Orozco, 30, was with the college’s athletic department for just under two years.

He was one of the first hires by current EIU Head Coach Adam Cushing, according to the university. “I’m heartbroken and cannot find the words to express my feelings about Joe. He exuded passion and enthusiasm for the young men he served every minute of every day. Everyone in our program is fortunate for every second being influenced by him, including me,” said Cushing. “Our entire program, and lives, will have an enormous void which will never be filled, but we will honor Joe the way I know he wants: together, as a family, with extreme passion for our opportunity each day.”