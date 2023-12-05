CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University received a $200,000 grant to support students with housing insecurity and help them complete their degrees.

The End Student Housing Insecurity grant comes from the Illinois Board of Higher Education. The money will allow EIU to address the root causes of homelessness for college students, provide services to them, and promote their academic successes. The grant money will also be put towards battling food insecurity and expanding childcare access.

“This IBHE grant gives EIU a phenomenal opportunity to help our displaced EIU students or students with housing security issues to more fully focus on their classroom success and degree completion,” EIU President Jay Gatrell said. “We want to thank IBHE for assisting affected EIU students through this critical grant and for IBHE’s enduring commitment to creating a thriving Illinois.”

Gatrell extended gratitude to everyone involved in the grant process.

“EIU is intensely focused on creating opportunities for success, and this grant is another important step toward student equity and accessibility at EIU. I can’t thank everyone involved enough for their assistance and support, and their commitment to EIU students and our shared community.”

For more information about EIU and its available programs and services, visit eiu.edu or call the Public Information Office at 217-581-7400.